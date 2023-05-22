Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Tickets Go on Sale

It's time for one last adventure. Advance tickets are now on sale nationwide for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the fifth and final installment in the iconic franchise that sees Harrison Ford don the whip and fedora one last time. (Previews start at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, June 29th, with the first full-day screenings starting Friday, June 30th.) Disney and Lucasfilm announced tickets on Monday with a new poster and social media spot previewing the globe-trotting adventure starring Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Antonio Banderas (Uncharted), John Rhys-Davies (Raiders of the Lost Ark), and Mads Mikkelsen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story).

"The Indiana Jones films have always been filled with mystery, adventure, and heart. Our new movie will continue the tradition," Ford says in the action-packed preview, which you can watch below.

Get tickets now to see Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge in #IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny. Only in theaters June 30. https://t.co/O1zAyL0kZe pic.twitter.com/eICe7NiyGc — Indiana Jones (@IndianaJones) May 22, 2023

Two-time Oscar-nominated filmmaker James Mangold (Logan, Ford v Ferrari) takes the directorial reins from four-time Indy director Steven Spielberg, who serves as executive producer with creator George Lucas. Along with Mangold, the producers are Kathleen Kennedy (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), Frank Marshall (Raiders of the Lost Ark), and Simon Emanuel (Solo: A Star Wars Story).

"Harrison loves this character as much as the audience loves this character. So we asked ourselves, what could be the next adventure? And in this case, it was: what could be the last adventure?" Lucasfilm president Kennedy said in The Last Adventure featurette. After an extended prologue set in 1944 with a digitally de-aged Ford, Dial of Destiny jumps to 1969, where the famed archaeologist is "retiring as a professor and about to stumble into an adventure."

"I felt good," Ford said of returning to the iconic role 15 years after Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. "And that we had made a film that the audience deserved. I feel confident that we're going to knock their socks off."

Starring Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Oliver Richters, Ethann Isidore, and Mads Mikkelsen, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny opens only in theaters June 30th.