Indiana Jones: The 15 Best Shots in Raiders of the Lost Ark

By the early 1980s, filmmakers Steven Spielberg and George Lucas had already proven themselves to be ambitious storytellers, as Spielberg's Jaws and Close Encounters of the Third Kind used classic cinematic techniques to tell ambitious new stories, while Lucas' Star Wars films pushed the limits of special effects while also telling time-honored tales of good vs. evil. The pair came together to develop their homage to adventure serials of earlier decades with Raiders of the Lost Ark, which delivered the chronicles of Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) and his quest to uncover iconic artifacts from human history. The adventure was a resounding success, not only cementing the legacies of Spielberg and Lucas, but also creating yet another iconic hero for Ford, in addition to his Han Solo.

Even though both Spielberg and Lucas had earned success from the ways in which they were pushing filmmaking into uncharted territory, a key component in the success of Raiders of the Lost Ark was in its embrace of classic cinematic techniques, while also offering a contemporary edge that was missing from the serials of yesteryear. This blend of traditional visual direction with advanced visual effects resulted in an entirely timeless adventure.

Whether it be the moody balance between light and shadow, the staging of heroes against villains, or the subtle inclusion of effects that heighten the power of any given scene, Raiders of the Lost Ark is full of evocative imagery. In honor of the film's accomplishments, we've highlighted the most striking shots in the entire film, featuring some of its most gorgeous sequences, its most memorable narrative reveals, or both.

