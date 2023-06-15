Indiana Jones: Steven Spielberg & George Lucas Attend Dial of Destiny Premiere

The original Indiana Jones adventure, Raiders of the Lost Ark, was an iconic collaboration between two of the film industry's biggest titans. George Lucas and Steven Spielberg brought Indy to life back in 1981, with Harrison Ford in front of the camera as the explorer. More than 40 years later, the fifth (and likely final) Indiana Jones film is hitting theaters. Ford is still playing the same character in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, but Spielberg and Lucas are much less involved, acting only as executive producers. That, of course, didn't stop them from bringing their story with the franchise full circle at the Dial of Destiny premiere.

At the Dial of Destiny premiere on Wednesday night, the braintrust that created Indiana Jones took the stage to address the fans of the beloved film franchise. They weren't alone, either. Indiana Jones wouldn't exist as it does without composer John Williams, who scored Dial of Destiny. It seemed like Williams was the only main member of the Indy team not on stage at the premiere, but the curtain was pulled back to reveal Williams and his entire orchestra, playing the music we've all loved for so long. You can check out the video of the big premiere moment below!

Indiana Jones premiere surprise! Steven Spielberg gives nods to fellow creators of Indy – George Lucas, Harrison Ford, and someone who isn’t on stage, John Williams. Then the curtain rises to reveal Williams and a full-blown orchestra. Crowd goes ape! pic.twitter.com/mUgRh5R3lC — Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) June 15, 2023

Fans were also excited to see that Ke Huy Quan made an appearance at the Dial of Destiny premiere. Quan became one of the most beloved figures in Hollywood over the past year, as he collected several awards for his performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once, including Best Supporting Actor ad the Oscars. Quan got his start playing Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, acting alongside Harrison Ford.

42 Years of Indiana Jones

Harrison Ford has been playing Indiana Jones for 42 years, starring in a total of five films. While speaking to ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak about Dial of Destiny, Ford reflected on his first outing as Indy in Raiders of the Lost Ark.

"I don't remember what people thought. I do remember what I thought," Ford shared. "I remember that there was that pleasure. There was pleasure. There was laughter, there was popcorn being sold and people were happy and families were going. I was very excited."

The iconic Harrison Ford returns for one last adventure when Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premieres in theaters on June 30th. Lucasfilm's latest film in the long-running franchise sees Dr. Jones team up with his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) in a race against nefarious forces to secure a powerful artifact. The duo will go up against the mysterious former Nazi-turned-NASA scientist Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), and the film also features stars Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and John Rhys Davies. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is directed by James Mangold and is set to be Ford's final appearance as the iconic archeologist.