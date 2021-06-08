Indiana Jones Star Supports Marion Ravenwood Getting Her Own Prequel

✖

Fans first met Indiana Jones in Raiders of the Lost Ark 40 years ago, with star Harrison Ford currently in production on a fifth film for the franchise, and the character has also earned his own spin-off TV series in the '90s. Given the popularity of the franchise and its mythology, in addition to Lucasfilm having confirmed the many ways it can expand the Star Wars franchise, it's hard to rule out the Indiana Jones series getting its own spinoffs or prequels, with Marion Ravenwood actor Karen Allen recently supporting the idea of a new performer taking over the role to explore the earlier years of the character.

"I would have to really think about somebody who I think would make an interesting young Marion. It would be kind of cool," Allen admitted to ComicBook.com. "I'd love to see Marion portrayed at that time when she first met Indiana Jones, when she was 16. That would be very interesting. Her history at the Raven Bar when her father was still alive, how all of that evolved. How the whole drinking contest thing evolved and how she developed that incredible stamina. That'd be fun."

Audiences last saw Marion in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which concluded with her and Indiana finally getting married to one another, with the film also confirming that Shia LaBeouf's Mutt Williams was their son. Ahead of that film's release, some had theorized that Mutt would take over the role of the explorer, only for that film to clarify there would only ever be one Indiana Jones.

Allen isn't the only one who is open to a new performer taking over their role, as Paul Freeman noted that he's open to seeing a new performer depicting the earlier adventures of his character Belloq.

"It would be very different if we had come back, especially if there had been a comeback in another Indiana Jones movie," Freeman shared with ComicBook.com over his character possibly surviving that original adventure. "Perhaps a whole series of movies about Belloq, now that would have been fun. It's never crossed my mind to consider what would have happened if [he had survived]. Pointless rumination, really."

When pressed about an actor who could take over for Belloq, Freeman pointed out, "I'd have to say I'm very impressed by Ben Whishaw. So, if he wanted to play a young Belloq, I'd be very happy for him to do that."

Indiana Jones 5 is currently slated to hit theaters on July 28, 2022.

