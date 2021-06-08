Indiana Jones Star Karen Allen on Being the "Marion Ravenwood Consistency Police" for Raiders of the Lost Ark

✖

In 1981, director Steven Spielberg introduced audiences to adventurer and archaeologist Indiana Jones in Raiders of the Lost Ark, who would go on to take the spotlight not only in three follow-up films, but also earn his own TV series. The Harrison Ford character wasn't the only compelling figure in the series, as audiences also met Marion Ravenwood, played by Karen Allen, who managed to steal one scene after the next from Jones, with the two performers having electric chemistry together. Part of what makes Marion so compelling is that, while she might be vulnerable, at times, she's just as resourceful, if not more so, as Indiana when it comes to getting out of trouble.

"I think there was a really wonderful character that was written into the script," Allen recently pointed out to ComicBook.com. "At times, it felt a little inconsistent to me. They wrote this really strong character and there were moments of a little bit of that 'damsel in distress' would rise up and I often was right on top of those, saying, 'No, no, no, no. I don't think she'd be helpless here, I think she'd find something and fight.' So that was my ongoing contribution, was I really felt like I was the Marion Ravenwood Consistency Police, where I was trying to always make sure that I stayed true to this wonderful character we had met in the beginning."

She continued, "And it's not like she goes off with Indiana Jones and just starts to not be able to take care of herself. I think Steven very much wanted that, too, and when I would make suggestions, he was quite open to them, and Harrison was ... we were all pretty much on the same page. We were all trying to make it all work."

Speaking to the strength of the script, Allen went on to note some of her favorite lines from that debut film.

"Probably my favorite one is when she says, 'I always knew someday you'd come walking back through my door,'" Allen admitted. "I feel like that encapsulates something about Marion. I love some of Harrison's lines, he's got some great ones. What is that great line, 'It's not the years, it's the mileage.' And, 'I'm making this up as I go.' He's got some great, wonderful, enduring lines throughout the film."

