Indiana Jones Movies and TV Series Arrive at Disney+ With Exclusive Merch Deal

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Disney+ is now the home for all things Indiana Jones. The first four Indiana Jones movies – 1981's Raiders of the Lost Ark, 1984's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, 1989's Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull – are available on the streaming service starting today, May 31st. The '90s TV series The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones is also on the platform, marking the first time that the show has been officially available from Lucasfilm in 15 years.

Naturally, the debut of the Indiana Jones saga on Disney+ is designed to build hype for the fifth and final installment, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which opens only in theaters June 30th. To top things off, Disney+ is offering subscribers exclusive early access to a collection of Indiana Jones merch between May 31st and June 8th (or while supplies last) right here at shopDisney. To purchase the items on shopDisney during the exclusive window, you'll need to login using the email associated with your Disney+ subscription (you can sign up here). Note that shipping is free at shopDisney on orders $75+ using the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout. Highlights from the Disney+ Indiana Jones early access lineup include the following:

While the four previous films all saw Indiana Jones in search of artifacts, the upcoming film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will show the explorer at a different point in his life. Director Mangold previously shared the ways in which the protagonist has changed over the years.

"We can't hide from where we are in our lives -- none of us can -- and neither can Indiana Jones," Mangold shared with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year. "I wanted to follow Harrison's own lead and simply deal with it straight on. It's not just a movie about a hero in his twilight years who is called back into action. It's more than just that his bones might ache, it's that his soul might ache, or that some of his optimism or sense fitting into the world might have evaporated. The mistake you can make in movies -- and we've all seen movies like this -- is where someone is of a ripe age, but the entire movie is continuing this charade along with them that they're not that old."

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny lands in theaters on June 30th.