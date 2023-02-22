Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Director Says Harrison Ford Has a "Great Sense of How To Be a Hero"

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is finally being released this year, and it will mark the first time Harrison Ford has played the titular hero since 2008. The new film is being helmed by James Mangold who is best known for directing big movies such as Walk the Line, Logan, and Ford v Ferrari. Recently, Mangold had a chat with The Hollywood Reporter and talked about working with Ford. Unsurprisingly, the director had nothing but praise for the legendary star.

"There's so much more than just the truth of the performance but also tailoring it to the frame and knowing what's going to work," Mangold explained. "What I thought was most refreshing was – and I can't say I found this surprising because his body of work represents this so fully – is you sense he's working every moment to undermine the bulls**t of the scene. He looks for ways to make it more like life, mess up the false moments and to take the piss out of his own character. He's got this great sense of how to be a hero and how to undermine the tropes of heroism at the same time." .

Will Indiana Jones 5 De-Age Harrison Ford?

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is expected to feature a de-aged Harrison Ford in the opening sequence. When the trailer for the fifth movie was released, fans were pleasantly surprised by how good the de-aging looked. During a recent interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Ford explained how they de-aged him for the film.

"That is my actual face. At that age," Ford shared. "They have this artificial intelligence program. It can go through every foot of film Lucasfilm owns, because I did a bunch of movies for them. They have all this footage, including film that wasn't printed ... They could mine it from where the light is coming from, the expression. But that's my actual face. I put little dots on my face and I say the words and they make it. It's fantastic."

"My hope is that, although it will be talked about in terms of technology, you just watch it and go, 'Oh my God, they just found footage. This was a thing they shot 40 years ago,'" Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy previously told Empire. "We're dropping you into an adventure, something Indy is looking for, and instantly you have that feeling, 'I'm in an Indiana Jones movie.'"

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is expected to hit theaters on June 30th.