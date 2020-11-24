All Four Indiana Jones Movies Leaving Netflix

✖

The new year brings a lot of new things -- celebrations, resolutions, and things coming and going from your favorite streaming services. For Netflix subscribers, the new year is set to bring some significant changes, including the departure of one of the most iconic film franchises in history. All four Indiana Jones movies - Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom - will be leaving the service on Thursday, December 31st. They will join a slew of notable titles leaving Netflix that month, including The Office, Gossip Girl, and the Back to the Future movies.

Of course, that doesn't mean that Indiana Jones could forever be gone from the streaming landscape, as they could potentially end up somewhere like Paramount+, given the fact that the movies are produced and distributed by Paramount. Still, this does prevent fans who don't have existing copies of the franchise from being able to easily revisit it.

This comes as the world of Indiana Jones has been anticipating a new addition, with a fifth film being in the works for several years now. While it has seemingly gotten stalled due to differences surrounding the script, it sounds like director James Mangold has high hopes for the project.

"Like in all my work, I'm always trying to find an emotional center to operate from," Mangold told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "I think the most important thing is, in an age when franchises have become a commodity, that serving the same thing again. At least for me, in the dances I've had with any franchises, serving the same thing again, the same way, usually just produces a longing for the first time you ate it. Meaning, it makes an audience wish that they just had the first one over again. So you have to push something to someplace new, while also remembering the core reasons why everyone was gathered. And to use Logan as an example of that, when you're dealing in a world of a very pressured franchise."

Are you sad to see the Indiana Jones movies leave Netflix at the end of this year? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!