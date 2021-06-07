Indiana Jones: New Featurette Goes Behind the Scenes of the Franchise's Iconic Sound Effects

While the Indiana Jones series of films are beloved by fans for its characters, storylines, and action-packed adventures, just as iconic as any of those elements is the series' sound design. Whether it be the crack of Jones' whip or the crushing blows the archaeologist delivers his foes, fans can recognize the series' signature sounds as much as they know any other component of the franchise. In honor of the 40th anniversary of the release of Raiders of the Lost Ark, Paramount Pictures has released an all-new featurette that dives deep into how the series' famous sounds were crafted, thanks in large part to Ben Burtt and John Roesch. Check out the featurette above and grab the four-film Indiana Jones collection on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on June 8th.

Go behind-the-scenes with legendary sound designer Ben Burtt and John Roesch, one of the original Foley artists who worked on the film, as they recreate some of the iconic sounds that help make Raiders of the Lost Ark a true cinematic classic. To celebrate the film’s 40th anniversary, Burtt and Roesch came together on the Foley stage at Skywalker Sound in Northern California and used some of the original props to demonstrate how they developed the distinctive face punches, sword swishes, snake slithers — why did it have to be snakes? — and more. You won’t want to miss what Burtt used to create the sound of the Ark’s lid being removed!

Called “the father of Skywalker Sound” by Steven Spielberg, Ben Burtt is an Academy Award-winning sound designer, as well as an accomplished filmmaker who has written, directed, and served as film editor on a vast array of projects. John Roesch is a professional Foley artist who has worked in the film business for over 40 years. With nearly 600 credits, Roesch has lent his skills to many of the biggest blockbusters of all time.

