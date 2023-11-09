Inside Out 2 Trailer Released by Disney and Pixar

Everyone's favorite emotions are back in the new teaser trailer for Inside Out 2. The original 2015 film introduced audiences to Riley and her five mixed emotions: Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust. Riley and her emotions had to navigate moving to a new location while growing up and learning how to adjust to change and all the emotions that can kick up inside a person. Inside Out had the second-best Friday opening for a Pixar film with $34.2M, just behind Toy Story 3's $41.15M. Of course, that meant Inside Out 2 would naturally be greenlit, and the whole crew is back with the surprising addition of a new emotion: Anxiety!

Voicing Anxiety is the multi-talented Maya Hawke (Astroid City, Stranger Things). She joins returning cast members Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, Tony Hale, and Liza Lapira. Kelsey Mann steps into the director chair to replace Pete Docter. The Inside Out 2 teaser trailer is only a minute and 30 seconds long, but it gives enough insight into what we can expect from the sequel. The most hilarious sequence comes after we see Riley celebrating her 13th birthday. The headquarters inside her head undergoes a demolition to make room for Anxiety. And Anxiety teases that she's not coming alone.

What is Inside Out 2 about?

The synopsis for Inside Out 2 reads: "The little voices inside Riley's head know her inside and out—but next summer, everything changes when Disney and Pixar's "Inside Out 2" introduces a new Emotion: Anxiety. According to director Kelsey Mann, the new character promises to stir things up within headquarters. 'Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke, might be new to the crew, but she's not really the type to take a back seat,' said Mann. 'That makes a lot of sense if you think about it in terms of what goes on inside all our minds.'

"Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who've long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren't sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she's not alone. Maya Hawke lends her voice to Anxiety, alongside Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, Tony Hale as Fear, and Liza Lapira as Disgust. Directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen, Inside Out 2 releases only in theaters Summer 2024."