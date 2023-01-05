Inside Out 2: Original Star Confirms They're Not Returning for Pixar Sequel

Back at D23 Expo last year, Pixar confirmed that a sequel to their Oscar-winning animated movie Inside Out is officially in the works. Though a handful of participating talent will be returning for the new movie, one star from the first has confirmed they're not currently part of the sequel. Speaking with TheWrap, Mindy Kaling (who voiced Disgust in the original movie) was asked if she was part of the movie, replying: "I had a great time working on Inside Out and am sure Inside Out 2 will be great. But I'm not working on it."

Kaling went on to stress that she's not a part of the film "right now," perhaps leaving the door open for a return. Confirmed to appear in the new movie is Joy voice actor Amy Poehler with original screenwriter Meg LeFauve having penned the follow-up. Kelsey Mann, who co-wrote The Good Dinosaur and directed the Monsters, Inc themed short Party Central, will make her feature film directorial debut with the movie. Inside Out 2 is set to take place only inside Riley's head. The character will now be a teenager however, meaning new emotions are coming into the fold, perhaps why Kaling's character wouldn't return. Inside Out 2 is currently scheduled for a summer 2024 release date.

Some of the other voice cast members that appeared in the original Inside Out include Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, and Bill Hader, none of whom have been confirmed to return either. The original film was a huge hit that summer, bringing in over $850 million at the global box office and going on to win Best Animated Feature Oscar, in addition to being nominated for Best Original Screenplay. Here's Disney's synopsis for the original Inside Out:

From the tepuis of South America to a monster-filled metropolis, Academy Award®-winning director Pete Docter has taken audiences to unique and imaginative places. In 2015, he will take us to the most extraordinary location of all – inside the mind of an 11-year-old named Riley. Growing up can be a bumpy road, and it's no exception for Riley, who is uprooted from her Midwest life when her father starts a new job in San Francisco.

Like all of us, Riley is guided by her emotions – Joy (Amy Poehler), Fear (Bill Hader), Anger (Lewis Black), Disgust (Mindy Kaling) and Sadness (Phyllis Smith). The emotions live in Headquarters, the control center inside Riley's mind, where they help advise her through everyday life. As Riley and her emotions struggle to adjust to a new life in San Francisco, turmoil ensues in Headquarters. Although Joy, Riley's main and most important emotion, tries to keep things positive, the emotions conflict on how best to navigate a new city, house and school.