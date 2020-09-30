The Internet Wants John Wick Or Samuel L. Jackson To Moderate Next Presidential Debate

Last night's Presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden has been a hot topic on social media, both for all of the things that were said by the candidates and for the overall chaos that ensued throughout. Chris Wallace was the moderator for the debate, and a common criticism of the night's debate was how difficult gaining control of the proceedings turned out to be. That's why it didn't take long for viewers on social media to call for a new moderator, though you probably didn't expect that moderator to be Samuel L. Jackson or John Wick did you?

That's what happened though, as those watching wanted to see how Trump and Biden would react if the moderator was a person who wouldn't take any grief or pushback. There's no way Jackson or Wick would get walked over or ignored, and it's hard to disagree with the premise.

I mean think about it. If Jackson were up there he's going to light up anyone who doesn't play by the rules, though as we saw on SNL, it's probably wise that someone has their hand on the bleep button if it's live.

As for Wick, I mean, who is going to argue with someone who could take you down in one move. The guy survived a constant onslaught of assassins and mercenaries in his films, so we're not betting against him.

