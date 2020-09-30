The Internet Wants John Wick Or Samuel L. Jackson To Moderate Next Presidential Debate
Last night's Presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden has been a hot topic on social media, both for all of the things that were said by the candidates and for the overall chaos that ensued throughout. Chris Wallace was the moderator for the debate, and a common criticism of the night's debate was how difficult gaining control of the proceedings turned out to be. That's why it didn't take long for viewers on social media to call for a new moderator, though you probably didn't expect that moderator to be Samuel L. Jackson or John Wick did you?
That's what happened though, as those watching wanted to see how Trump and Biden would react if the moderator was a person who wouldn't take any grief or pushback. There's no way Jackson or Wick would get walked over or ignored, and it's hard to disagree with the premise.
I mean think about it. If Jackson were up there he's going to light up anyone who doesn't play by the rules, though as we saw on SNL, it's probably wise that someone has their hand on the bleep button if it's live.
As for Wick, I mean, who is going to argue with someone who could take you down in one move. The guy survived a constant onslaught of assassins and mercenaries in his films, so we're not betting against him.
You can hit the next slide to check out what people are saying about the debate and the possible moderation of Jackson and Wick, and let us know who you would want in that role in the comments!
Think We Need Wick
Hard to argue with the Wick logic, right?
thinking we need John Wick to moderate the next debate pic.twitter.com/sLgDTr0G4y— Brian Deming (@briandeming) September 30, 2020
Dear God
Some aren't exactly looking forward to another debate, but if there has to be another one, please let Wick be the one to handle it.
If there is another debate (help us dear g-d) John Wick should moderate it.— Lola (@Lola50636721) September 30, 2020
Option #5
A poll asking those how they felt about the debate said it all, but there should've been a Wick option.
You forgot option #5... Ready for John Wick to be next debate moderator. Any candidate who pisses off his dog, gets shot. https://t.co/nBC9PgkKMT— Mary Dubya (@bubble_gurl) September 30, 2020
The Real Loser
Others said that neither Trump or Biden lost the debate, as Wallace was the real loser of the ordeal, and Wick would be a good replacement.
Chris Wallace lost the debate!
Not Trump nor Biden.
Chris Wallace lost the debate!

Not Trump nor Biden.

The next moderator should be John Wick. #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/xP5EfKe3z4— Benkingsley Nwashara (@Benking452) September 30, 2020
No Winners
That whole no winners mentality was present quite a bit in reactions, and some are thinking getting Samuel L. Jackson in the mix might help with that.
hahaha no mention of Trumps failure to condemn hate groups. That's all I I got out of the debate. No one won the debate. Next time Samuel Jackson needs to moderate apparently.— Robin 🇺🇸🌊 (@robinmarielyon) September 30, 2020
A Few Suggestions
Others had a few suggestions, including not just Jackson but also some sort of punishment for going over time.
Suggestion for future debates:— Goddesscomedia Karen (She/Her) (@KarenEhler) September 30, 2020
1. Moderator - Samuel Jackson
2. Digital timer with shock collars. If you speak when it's not your turn... ZAP!#Debates2020 #USA #Election2020
Total Fiasco
Many were displeased by the debate overall, and if you're going to do another one there's only one name to get in the moderator seat.
What a total fiasco - there was no substance and absolutely nothing on the current state of affairs of this country. Chris Wallace was out of his league and over his head (I was very disappointed). Please allow Samuel Jackson to moderate the next debate - SERIOUSLY! pic.twitter.com/QrKi2ZrD6L— Not Reaching (@NotReaching) September 30, 2020
Some Wick Is Needed
Patton Oswalt weighed in on this as well and thinks Wick would be a perfect fix.
The moderator for the second debate should be John Wick. #Debates2020— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 30, 2020
If you went Jackson, well, let's just say that 2 minutes would mean 2 minutes.
September 30, 2020
If you went over, Jackson wouldn't have it, and you better believe he would say "I said 2 minutes mother******!"