‘Avengers’ Anthony Mackie Stars in Netflix’s Apocalyptic ‘IO’ Trailer

Netflix has already terrified viewers with the release of last month’s Bird Box, and it looks like another post-apocalyptic movie will soon be entering the fray.

The streaming service recently released a new trailer for IO, which you can check out above.

The film will star Anthony Mackie (Captain America: Winter Soldier, Avengers: Infinity War) and Margaret Qualley (Death Note, The Leftovers) as Micah and Sam. Sam, one of the last survivors on a post-cataclysmic Earth, is a young scientist dedicated to finding a way for humans to adapt and survive, rather than abandon their world. But with the final shuttle scheduled to leave the planet for a distant colony, her determination to stay is rocked by the arrival of another survivor, Micah. She must decide whether to journey with him to join the rest of humanity and begin life anew, or stay to fight for Earth’s survival.

The film is directed by Jonathan Helpert, and also stars Danny Huston (Wonder Woman, X-Men Origins: Wolverine).

IO is just part of a larger push for original content from the streaming service, with reports indicating that they will more than double their original movies and shows in the next year. While the nature of distributing these original movies has courted a bit of controversy, it sounds like Netflix wants people to have access to new movies without having to leave their home.

“In a world where consumer choice is driving everything — how we shop, how we order groceries, how we are entertained — we’re trying to get to a place where consumers have theatrical viewing as a choice,” Netflix movie chief Scott Stuber said in an interview last year. “But we also think it is critical that, if you don’t have the means or the access or the time to go to a theater, you are still able to see movies without a long wait.”

IO will be released on Netflix on January 18th.