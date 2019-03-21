Is Netflix Releasing a ‘Jurassic World’ Spinoff Show?

After the success of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, it appears that Universal Pictures has high hopes for the franchise that has seemingly printed money ever since Steven Spielberg took us to the part for the first time in the ’90s.

Throughout all of the sequels, video games, comic books, the dinosaur focused franchise has not explored the islands on the small screen, though that might change with a brand new Netflix series. According to fan site Jurassic Outpost and some intrepid Netflix users, the streaming platform might be working on a Jurassic World spinoff series.

One reader sent evidence of a Netflix listing of a title called “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous,” sitting alongside other Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies.

Universal does have a trademark for Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, so it could mean that a major project is in the works. However, as the site notes, the animated LEGO series The Indominus Escape is already available on Netflix, indicating that this project is something along those lines for a possible multimedia release.

Instead of being a LEGO project, we could be looking at another animated project from a Universal Pictures property. They are already expanding the Fast & Furious franchise on Netflix with an animated series; perhaps this listing was Netflix jumping the gun, and more attention will cause the studio to finally reveal their plans for expanding the lucrative Jurassic Park franchise.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom was the latest film to hit theaters, premiering last summer. It will be a couple more years until the new trilogy is completed with Jurassic World 3, set to premiere in 2021.



Star Chris Pratt is already excited about the future of the franchise, teasing some major changes to MTV News.

“When I heard the pitch, I was blown away. I can’t believe we’re gonna make that movie,” Pratt said. “I can’t believe they found a way to deliver on the promise on the end of Fallen Kingdom. ‘Wait, what? The island is blown up, the animals are out, we can’t put them back in the box. What are we gonna do? How is, not only the dinosaurs, but this technology, moving forward, going to affect the planet?’ And we jump forward and it’s like, ‘Oh, oh right. Oh, damn.’ [Director Colin Trevorrow’s] been working his butt off on it and it’s going to be pretty epic.”

Jurassic World 3 is scheduled to premiere in theaters on June 11, 2021.

