Isabela Merced Suits Up as Hawkgirl In Superman: Legacy Fan Art

James Gunn was gearing up to begin work on Superman: Legacy as early preproduction began, but with the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, it seems that filming could potentially be delayed until everything could be resolved. Right before the SAG-AFTRA strike was announced, Gunn began rounding out the cast of Superman: Legacy with David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan as Superman and Lois Lane. It was also revealed that Nathan Fillion, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, and Isabela Merced have all joined the cast as classic DC superheroes. Merced is set to play Hawkgirl in Superman: Legacy, and the actress has already broken her silence about joining the movie. One fan seems like they can’t wait for Superman: Legacy to begin filming, as they have created a new design that shows how Merced could look as Hawkgirl.

An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle @Youssef_Defenshi created a new piece of fan art that suits up the actress as the DC hero. In the fan art, Merced gets Hawkgirl’s classic wings and classic green and brown costume. While we won’t get a first look at Superman: Legacy for quite some time, this is a fun concept that should hold fans over until they get an official look.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the fan art below.

What’s to happen in Superman: Legacy?

DC Studios released their first official synopsis for Superman: Legacy when it was revealed that Gunn was indeed helming the project, “Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.”

Superman: Legacy stars David Corenswet as Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern’s Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific. Gunn is helming the film from a script he’s been writing since before he took over as DC Studios co-CEO.

Superman: Legacy is set to hit theaters on July 11, 2025. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on Superman: Legacy as we learn it!

What do you think about the Superman: Legacy fan art? Are you excited to see Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!