The ‘IT’ Blu-ray is About to Ship With Big Discounts

If you loved the new adaptation of Stephen King’s IT and planned to add the film to your Blu-ray collection, this is a reminder that the film is shipping tomorrow, January 9th. Not only that, the movie is spending its last day in pre-order with a 31% discount on the standard Blu-ray and a 33% discount on the 4K version. You can also get an exclusive steelbook version at Best Buy and an exclusive version with lenticular packaging and postcards at Target. The Target version is definitely the best deal of the standard Blu-ray bunch if you grab it before the ship date.

Regardless of how you decide to grab IT on Blu-ray, you’ll be treated to a robust set of bonus features and deleted scenes. You can check out the breakdown of those extra features below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pennywise Lives! – Discover how Bill Skarsgård prepared to portray the primordial creature known as Pennywise the Dancing Clown

– Discover how Bill Skarsgård prepared to portray the primordial creature known as Pennywise the Dancing Clown The Losers’ Club – Get up close and personal with the teenage stars of “IT” as they bond together during the production,

– Get up close and personal with the teenage stars of “IT” as they bond together during the production, Author of Fear – Stephen King reveals the roots of his best-selling novel, the nature of childhood fear and how he created his most famous monster, Pennywise

– Stephen King reveals the roots of his best-selling novel, the nature of childhood fear and how he created his most famous monster, Pennywise Deleted Scenes – Eleven deleted or extended scenes from the film

Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait a little longer for a director’s cut of IT, but the long list of deleted scenes will give you an idea about what to expect. You can check out a breakdown of those deleted scenes right here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.