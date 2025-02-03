It Just Got Easier to Watch the Final Destination Movies Before the 2025 Sequel

Starting this month, you can binge-watch all five movies in the Final Destination franchise all on one streaming service — Max. The streamer already had the fourth movie, The Final Destination (2009), but on Friday, February 1st, it also added the first three movies along with Final Destination 5. It’s great timing, as Final Destination Bloodlines hits theaters on May 16, 2025. However, the way streamers switch up their catalogs these days, there’s no telling how long this convenient collection will last. Those that want to revisit the whole series before seeing the new installment should do so soon before the movies scatter again.

It’s been 14 years since the last Final Destination movie came out — the longest wait between sequels we’ve ever seen. However, Bloodlines isn’t expected to be a reboot of the series, but instead an exploration of its most mysterious lore. The movie will take a closer look at the funeral director William Bludworth (Tony Todd), who seems to have some kind of supernatural connection to death itself.

That means fans should look at Bludworth with particular scrutiny while rewatching the first five movies. He appeared from the very beginning in Final Destination (2000), practically taunting the survivors about their fat. He returned in Final Destination 2, but after that he was absent from the franchise until Final Destination 5.

Like many other horror franchises, Final Destination struggles to connect its movies with returning characters and long-term arcs because the genre demands that many characters die in each film. If one protagonist seems to be too important to die, it can harm the tension of the story. Bludworth is a great solution to that problem — he has a natural reason to appear in the story again and again, providing tidbits of information and even appearing to be on the side of Death at times.

Considering how close the premiere date is, we still know surprisingly little about Bloodlines. The movie has a teaser, but no full-length trailer yet, though it finished filming in May of 2024. It was directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, with a script by Guy Busick, Lori Evans Taylor, and Jon Watts. The movie was filmed for IMAX.

As always, it’s good to consider physical media for a binge-watch, and it’s a particularly great option for Final Destination. The entire series has been collected into a five-disc collection on both Blu-ray and DVD, and it sells for relatively cheap. You can find the DVD collection starting at $9.96, and the Blu-ray for $24.98. However, at the time of this writing Max subscribers can find all five Final Destination movies streaming there at once.