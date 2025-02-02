Final Destination: Bloodlines First Footage Is the Perfect Tease for Fans

A teaser for Final Destination: Bloodlines has begun circulating online. The official social media account for Final Destination 6 came alive on Sunday to tweet a snippet of footage from the new movie, which resurrects the long-dormant franchise about premonitions that save the lives of those fated to die in grisly accidents — a plane crash, a freeway accident, a roller coaster derailment, a speedway crash, and a collapsing bridge — only for Death to stalk the survivors who cheated its design to kill them in even more gruesome ways.

“This one’s for the fans,” the account tweeted along with an ominous, 10-second shot of a ceiling fan’s blades perilously close to swaying chains, suggesting a fatal freak accident is imminent.

According to the synopsis, Bloodlines follows Stefani, who “discovers that her family has been evading Death due to her grandmother’s past actions. This evasion has led to Death targeting her family members in sequence, and Stefani must find a way to stop it.”

The cast includes Brec Bassinger (Stargirl), Teo Briones (Chucky), Kaitlyn Santa Juana (The Flash), Richard Harmon (The 100), Anna Lore (Gotham Knights), Owen Patrick Joyner (Julie and the Phantoms), Max Lloyd-Jones (The Book of Boba Fett), Rya Kihlstedt (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Tinpo Lee (The Manor), and the late Tony Todd, who played funeral director and Death expert William Bludworth in 2000’s Final Destination, 2003’s Final Destination 2, and 2011’s Final Destination 5.

Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, the directing duo behind 2019’s live-action Kim Possible movie and their 2018 sci-fi thriller Freaks, are directing from a script by Guy Busick (co-writer of Ready or Not, 2022’s Scream, and Abigail) and Lori Evans Taylor (Wicked Wicked Games) from a story they co-wrote with Jon Watts (the Spider-Man trilogy and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the duo, collectively known as “Zadam,” won the directing gig with a pitch faking their deaths during a Zoom call. Using a combination of prerecorded footage and visual effects, Lipovsky and Stein extinguished a fire, sighed in relief at cheating Death, and — in Final Destination fashion — one of the filmmakers was decapitated by the plunging blade of a whizzing ceiling fan.

Watts is producing alongside Final Destination franchise producer Craig Perry, Sheila Hanahan Taylor (Cellar Door), and Dianne McGunigle (Wolfs). New Line Cinemas has scheduled Final Destination: Bloodlines to release in theaters on May 16, and the first five Final Destination films (2000-2011) are currently available to stream on Max.