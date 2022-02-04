Jackass Forever Cast Reveal the Stunts They Wish They Didn't Do

✖

Famous for its gross out and dangerous stunts, the Jackass franchise continues to excite fans while perplexing us at the same time with the physical pain that its stars are able to endure. Speaking in a new interview with ComicBook.com we asked several stars of the show including Chris Pontius, Steve-O, Ehren McGhehey, and Dave England if there were any stunts they participated in that they wished they hadn't. The answer might surprise you for some of them.

"For me It would be when I was in a bubble wrap fat suit going down the mountain," Mcghehey said. "Erik Roner, rest in peace, was pushing me on skis and I was in a part and I front flipped and broke my neck on the other side of this and I told him exactly that that was what's going to happen. Um, and I broke my neck." England added, "Wait a second, wait a second. That goes back to the other question. They wanted us both in there and I said F- that. Yeah, yeah. I backed out of that."

Pontius got a little more philosophical, responding: "I don't think anyone really regrets any. I mean, I can't speak for Steve-o, but I think everyone wants their stuff that maybe you don't want to do, but usually that's the perfect stunt for you. But the most painful thing that I ever did was the glove of ants on Wildboyz. And that was the worst thing I've ever done by far."

Steve-O added, "I mean, in general, the regrets I have are for times when I wimped out and I had the opportunity to get some great piece of footage and just didn't dig deep enough and, and you know, kind of wimping out? I lost A lot, a lot. A lot of great opportunities due to wimping out. And those are my biggest regrets."

The question of another Jackass movie might still be up in the air as well, but fans can look forward to the eventual release of Jackass 4.5. "I don't know when it comes out, but it's good, man. There is one and it's coming," director Jeff Tremaine told ComicBook.com. "It's really strong," Knoxville added." Tremaine continued, "Yeah ... because it sort of tells you the quality of the movie. Like 4.5's this good, that means the movie's really good, at least in our minds."