Jackass Forever: Twitter Has Turned Johnny Knoxville’s Iconic Intro Into a Meme

Jackass Forever hit theaters earlier this month, and not only is it having a successful run at the box office, but it also made franchise history by becoming the first Jackass film to be “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie is currently up on the review site with an 86% critics score and a 92% audience score. ComicBook.com awarded the film a 4 out of 5, saying it “maintains the franchise’s hilarity and charm.” The movie’s success has led to a lot of fun content from the cast, and it’s even led to a new Twitter meme. Throughout Jackass‘ 20 years, the episodes always begin with franchise star Johnny Knoxville proclaiming, “Hi, I’m Johnny Knoxville and welcome to Jackass.” He also uses a similar intro for many of the stunts. Now, people have taken to Twitter to add their own funny ideas for bits that range from simple every day tasks to some extreme scenerios.

Before checking out some of Twitter’s best Johnny Knoxville posts, here’s what the Jackass Forever stars recently told ComicBook.com when asked if they’d return for move movies…

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I hope so,” Chris Pontius replied when asked if there will be more Jackass. “If the world needs it, we’ll bring it.” Wee Man echoed that sentiment, “We’ll bring it.”

“Oh, another one? Another like, a hundred,” Dave England joked. Ehren McGhehey added, “We just got asked how many more that we might make in the year of 2063, by then…”

“Well, we could. I don’t know if we will. It’s possible. But who knows if we will,” Knoxville shared.

You can check out some of the “Hi, I’m Johnny Knoxville” tweets below…

Intense

https://twitter.com/isabeatty/status/1492225795376353280?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Too Scary

https://twitter.com/BonerWizard/status/1492848642352242688?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Don’t Do It!

https://twitter.com/RAINBOWFlSH/status/1491682837443010567?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Wild and Crazy Ideas

https://twitter.com/cacmrg/status/1491165600051503104?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

For the Dune Fans

https://twitter.com/dennisbhooper/status/1492861185514897410?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Wholesome

https://twitter.com/WhitmerThomas/status/1491971001629904897?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Big Risk

https://twitter.com/XennDad/status/1492572345386504193?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

This Is Shakespeare

https://twitter.com/CrappyFumes/status/1492601108791173120?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Badass

Hi i’m Johnny Knoxville and i’m going to post in a ska facebook group — Ska Punk International (@skapunkintl) February 13, 2022

Too Far

Hi I'm Johnny Knoxville and this is chewing minty gum and drinking a cold glass of orange juice — Matt Post (@MattPostSaysHi) February 13, 2022

Enter the Brands

hi, i'm johnny knoxville and…



Sir, this is a Wendy's. — Wendy’s (@Wendys) February 9, 2022

Finally, a Thoughtful Question