Jackass Stars Pay Tribute to Ryan Dunn on What Would Have Been His 45th Birthday

The beloved cast of Jackass had a big resurgence when Jackass Forever hit theatres earlier this year, marking the group's first time making a movie since Jackass 3D was released back in 2010. While Bam Magera was not prominently featured in the film, the movie saw the return of Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Jason "Wee Man" Acuna, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Preston Lacy, and Ehren McGhehey AKA Danger Ehren. Sadly, Jackass staple Ryan Dunn passed away in 2011 in a car accident. The new movie features a "Ryan Dunn Forever" tribute at the end of the credits and the late stunt performer's friends have all taken to social media today to honor him on what would have been his 45th birthday.

"He was the happiest person ever. The smartest guy. So much talent and he had so many things going for him. It's just not right. It's not right," Margera shared with Fox after Dunn's passing. "It was the worst phone call I've ever got in my life – waking up to that."

"I can't believe it's been ten years since we lost Ryan Dunn. We love and miss you so much, brother," Steve-O wrote last year.

You can view some of the latest Dunn tributes from the Jackass cast below...