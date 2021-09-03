Bam Margera Says He Was Cut From Jackass 4 Because of Substance Use on Set

✖

Bam Margera says that he was cut out of Jackass 4 because of substance use on set. The Viva La Bam star told his fans about his feelings on social media. In two now-deleted videos, the Jackass staple talked about his struggles with Jeff Tremaine and implored the people still around to Venmo him a dollar if they go to see the film. (Credit to LAD Bible for the transcription.) For the former television star and pro skateboarder, he was as influential a member of their outfit as Steve-O or Johnny Knoxville. Margera argued in his videos that he had written a lot of the bits for Jackass 4 and that by extension he should be in the film no matter what. Unfortunately for the MTV actor, it doesn’t seem like he’ll be getting anywhere near the set any time soon. But, the fans involved in this back and forth were very concerned. They’ve been trying to get the prankster some help. Hopefully, those pleas do not go unanswered.

"I wrote them so many ideas, and if I'm not in the movie and they use my ideas, how do you think that will make me feel?… The last thing I want to do is be in a courtroom with Jeff Tremaine, I love him,” Margera said emotionally. “But f***, man, I'm not in Jackass 4? If anybody cares about me, don't go see their movie, because I will make mine way f***ing radder if you just Venmo me a dollar… Jackass was everything to me."

"If anybody cares about me at all, then throw me a f***ing bone and send a dollar to this Venmo and the more you send, the radder s*** we can do, and I give everyone f***ing credit for it… Like, I can't compete with their $10m, ladies and gentlemen, but if I had that, I would blow them out of the f***ing water,” he added. ”Jackass does not care about me. Understand that, ladies and gentlemen… It was like my family, that won't let me in because they say I'm out there being a Jackass on TMZ. So I can't be in Jackass because I'm out there being a jackass?"

Steve-O offered an update on the picture during an interview with The Fighter and The Kid. "We got one week into filming Jackass 4 and that's when the shutdown happened. Which is a pisser, it's also a blessing because there are obvious question marks around whether a bunch of forty, and in some cases, fifty, (year old men should be doing this)....Knoxville believes firmly the older you get the funnier it is. I don't know, I think at a certain point it just gets kind of tough to watch. I don't mind a bit. The one week that we were able to film, the chemistry was there, the footage, everything worked out fantastically so we were able to put together enough footage in that one week for the question marks to be answered. Can we still do it? Does it still work? Is it good to watch?"

