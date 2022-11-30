Surprise Jake Gyllenhaal Movie Dominating on Netflix

Considering the way that Christmas movies have been taking over Netflix subscriber's screens for the past week, a surprising Jake Gyllenhaal movie has started to climb the rankings on the streamer as well. Having arrived on the streaming service back on November 24th, the 2015 movie Southpaw from Antoine Fuqua and featuring a ripped Jake Gyllenhaal has leaped up into the US Top 10 movies. Yesterday the film premiered at the #6 position on the chart, holding onto the same spot again today and beating out several Netflix originals in the process. Take a look at the full Netflix Top 10 below to see the whole picture.

Released in July of 2015 to modest critical acclaim but notable box office, Southpaw was written by Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter and originally had rapper Eminem attached to star. After he dropped out and Gyllenhaal took over, the actor would put on over 28 pounds of muscle thanks to his extensive training which included an 8-mile run every day. In the film his character Billy Hope is a boxer that falls on very hard times and must fight his way back to the top. He's joined in the movie by Forest Whitaker, Naomie Harris, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Oona Laurence, and Rachel McAdams.