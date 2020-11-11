Jake Gyllenhaal Up to Star in Michael Bay Thriller Ambulance

✖

Nearly a year after releasing 6 Underground on Netflix, Michael Bay has finally chosen the next film that he will direct, and he's got a big star preparing to join him. Bay will be directing an action-thriller called Ambulance, which is being fast-tracked for an early 2021 production, according to Deadline. Jake Gyllenhaal is reportedly in talks to star in the film for Bay, though the contract isn't finalized at this time.

With just a couple of months until Ambulance is set to begin shooting, Bay is looking to add to the film's cast rather quickly. That shouldn't be too big a problem with Gyllenhaal attached in the lead role. There isn't a distribution deal in place for Ambulance just yet, but Deadline's sources indicate that Universal Pictures will have the first chance to land the project.

The script for Ambulance is written by Chris Fedak. James Vanderbilt, Bradley Fischer, and Will Sherak are set to produce.

Details about the movie, including its logline, are being kept under wraps for the time being. That said, Ambulance is apparently going to be following in the footsteps of action movies from the '90s, such as Speed and Bad Boys, the latter of which was also directed by Bay. Ambulance is inspired by the Danish thriller of the same name, though there's no telling how much DNA the two projects will share.

While Bay hasn't directed a project since 6 Underground, he has spent a good chunk of 2020 producing the film Songbird, which takes place in a version of the near future where COVID continues to evolve. Songbird was shot entirely during the coronavirus pandemic, but it was plagues with plenty of issues throughout production. After reports of safety guidelines not being followed on set, SAG-AFTRA issued a "Do Not Work" order for the actors in the film.

“As such, SAG-AFTRA members are hereby instructed to withhold any acting services or perform any covered work for this production until further notice from the union,” SAG-AFTRA said in the report. “Please note, accepting employment or rendering services on Songbird; may be considered a violation of Global Rule One. Violating this order may result in disciplinary action in accordance with the SAG-AFTRA Constitution.”

Songbird completed its production and it currently set to be released at some point soon. Bay will now shift his focus toward Ambulance.

Are you looking forward to Michael Bay and Jake Gyllenhaal's new thriller? Let us know in the comments!