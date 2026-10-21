James Bond 26 Has Been Cast According to New Report & Fans Do Not Approve: “Temu 007”

The search for the next James Bond may have found its 007, but some fans are already trying to find their license to kill the casting. According to scooper Jeff Sneider, the screen-testing process for Bond 26 has concluded with Euphoria‘s Jacob Elordi and Slow Horses‘ Jack Lowden among the actors being considered. The scooper claims Elordi has landed the role, with an official announcement coming “very, very soon”.

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If the claim bears out, the 29-year old Australian actor will be taking over one of Hollywood’s biggest franchises. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like many fans are into it. It appears many fans would like the British secret agent to be played by an actual Brit, but many more are just unsure of Elordi’s ability to fill the silhouette of James Bond. One fan has already dubbed Elordi “Temu007.” Amazon’s MGM studios have yet to confirm the casting, so at the moment, Elordi remains the rumored frontrunner.

Elordi first broke through in Netflix’s The Kissing Booth trilogy before playing the opposite end of the teen spectrum as Nate Jacobs in HBO’s Euphoria. He’s since had impressive performances playing Elvis in Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla, starred opposite Barry Keoghan in Saltburn, and blew audiences away with his tortured performance as the creature in Guillermo Del Toro’s Frankenstein. He’s clearly proven himself a talented dramatic actor, and playing a suave, deadly secret agent wouldn’t be a stretch, but imagining him uttering “Bond. James Bond” is ringing false for a lot of fans.

Jacob Elordi Would Not Be the First Australian James Bond

Although James Bond is famously British, Elordi wouldn’t be the first Australian actor to play 007. George Lazenby took over the role from Sean Connery in 1969’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, although he only appeared in one film. Pierce Brosnan, who played Bond in four movies beginning with 1995’s GoldenEye, was Irish. Connery himself was Scottish, as is Lowden, who reportedly competed with Elordi for the role. The other issue is Elordi’s massive size. Elordi, who stands 6-foot-5, would be the tallest James Bond in the history of the franchise, three inches taller than Sean Connery and a full seven inches taller than Daniel Craig. Bond has never been a subtle guy, of course, but it’s hard to see a secret agent blending into a crowd when he’s head and shoulders above everyone else. And he’s still taller than another 6’1″ actor that auditioned for Casino Royale, Henry Cavill. Here’s that audition:

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Lowden, 36, already has some experience in the world of espionage. He’s best known for playing MI5 agent River Cartwright on Apple TV’s Slow Horses, where he stars opposite Gary Oldman. His other credits include Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, Mary Queen of Scots, and The Gold. While playing a fictional intelligence officer doesn’t automatically qualify someone to become James Bond, Lowden’s work on Slow Horses has certainly demonstrated his ability to handle the genre.

The person who gets the job will be joining a franchise that’s undergoing its biggest creative transition in decades. Amazon MGM Studios gained creative control of James Bond in 2025, following an agreement with longtime franchise producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson. The upcoming film will be directed by Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, with Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight writing the screenplay. Amy Pascal and David Heyman are producing. Of course, Bond fans have jumped to bad casting conclusions before. Daniel Craig, who will next be seen in Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew, received a lot of criticism when he was announced as Pierce Brosnan’s successor in 2005, but won over fans with Casino Royale in 2006. He then played the role in four more films, culminating in 2021’s No Time to Die. But whether Elordi is up for the same transformation remains to be seen, assuming he’s actually getting the mission.