New Bond 26 Shortlist Reveals Surprising 007 Frontrunner & Final Decision May Be Made Soon

Now that we know who’s starring in Marvel’s upcoming X-Men reboot, the most coveted piece of casting news in Hollywood is the next James Bond. Ever since Daniel Craig’s tenure as the iconic spy ended in 2021’s No Time to Die, there’s been no shortage of rumors concerning the actor who will follow his footsteps. As more information has come to light, the pool of possible candidates has been narrowed; we know director Denis Villeneuve and Co. are looking for a younger thespian who could be the face of the franchise for at least four installments, ending any hopes of Idris Elba or Henry Cavill donning the tux. Now, things are heating up even more with the reveal of a brand new shortlist.

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According to Page Six Hollywood, there are now six actors in the running to be the next 007. At the top of the list is Jack Barton, a relative unknown who’s probably best known for his role in Poor Things. Alongside him on the shortlist are Jack Lowden, Callum Turner, Jacob Elordi, Paul Mescal, and Harris Dickinson. The outlet notes that another round of screen tests will be conducted in September, meaning a final decision could be made in the coming months.

Will Jack Barton Be the Next James Bond?

In the slew of James Bond 26 rumors that have popped up over the years, Jack Barton isn’t a name that’s really come up. With that in mind, seeing him be the reported frontrunner for the role is a bit of a surprise, but he checks some of the boxes that Villeneuve and Amazon MGM Studios are looking for. Barton turned 31 years old earlier this year, placing him right in the sweet spot of the desired age range, which is late 20s to early 30s. If Barton signs on, he’d be able to headline multiple James Bond films. As a point of comparison, Daniel Craig was 38 when Casino Royale released, and he starred in five pictures over a 15-year period.

It’s also been reported that the filmmakers want a “fresh face” to play Bond, and Barton certainly is that. He only has a couple of feature film credits to his name and has mostly appeared on select episodes of various television series like Rogue Heroes and Heartstopper. Unlike some of the other names on the shortlist, like Elordi, Mescal, and Dickinson, Barton hasn’t truly received widespread recognition yet, which could benefit him. Going with an unknown is arguably the best route for an iconic role like James Bond. General audiences won’t bring much (if any) baggage with them into the theater, and they’ll be able to see the actor as his character — rather than a famous face they’re very familiar with. Prior to Casino Royale, Craig was more of a character actor who took smaller parts in a variety of projects.

Dickinson’s inclusion on the shortlist is interesting. It was only about a month ago it was said he had taken himself out of the running, not wanting to commit to another “gigantic” obligation after playing John Lennon in Sam Mendes’ four Beatles biopics. Perhaps Dickinson had a change of heart after thinking on it a bit, feeling it was too good of an opportunity to pass up. If he truly wasn’t an option at this stage, it’s hard to envision why he’d be on the latest shortlist. If nothing else, doing a screen test for Villeneuve shouldn’t do any harm. Even if Dickinson doesn’t get the Bond part, he could leave an impression on the director that leads to being cast in a different project (or a different Bond 26 role). Cillian Murphy auditioned for Batman in Batman Begins before he became the villain Scarecrow.

Bond 26 producer Amy Pascal previously noted that “the end of the year is a good bet” for when the casting announcement will be made. This latest development keeps things on track for that to happen. If there are screen tests taking place in September, and the shortlist has been whittled down to six candidates, it’s only a matter of time before Villeneuve gives someone their license to kill. Completing this search as soon as possible would be ideal, as Villeneuve will have to make the rounds for Dune: Part Three promotion (and an awards campaign) later this year and into next. Once Bond is cast, then the attention can turn to rounding out the supporting players around him.