James Bond: Miles Teller Reacts to His Grandma Wanting Him to Play 007

Last year, Daniel Craig starred in No Time To Die, marking the actor's fifth and final time playing James Bond after 15 years. Fans of the franchise are now eager to find out who will be the next actor to take up the Bond mantle. Producer Barbara Broccoli previously said the next installment will be a "reinvention" of the character, but there's currently no word on who will play the role. Turns out, there's someone who has a new suggestion. Miles Teller, who recently starred in Top Gun: Maverick as Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw, recently made headlines when his grandma took to Twitter to pitch him as the next Bond.

"They're looking for an actor to replace Daniel Craig for future 007 movies. I think my grandson, Miles Teller, has proven that he has everything they're looking for – talent, looks, strength, worldwide appeal & oh, so cool ... He can be that guy!! Wouldn't he be great?" Leona Flowers tweeted. ET Online caught up with Teller and asked him what he thought of the fan cast. "Yeah. I mean, yeah perfect," the actor said when asked if he would want to play 007. "I think we're actors, you know, so maybe you can mix it up a little bit."

Some Bond fans in Flowers' comments were concerned about the fact that Teller isn't British, but she replied, "He studied acting which includes accents. He'd be great." She added, "I think our English friends would welcome him as 007 ... The folks in London loved him when he was just there with the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick. He even charmed William & Kate."

"Nobody's in the running," Broccoli recently told Deadline when asked about the next Bond. "We're working out where to go with him, we're talking that through. There isn't a script and we can't come up with one until we decide how we're going to approach the next film because, really, it's a reinvention of Bond. We're reinventing who he is and that takes time. I'd say that filming is at least two years away."

"He can be of any color, but he is male," Broccoli previously said in another interview. "I believe we should be creating new characters for women — strong female characters. I'm not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it. I think women are far more interesting than that."

