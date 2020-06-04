No Time to Die: Daniel Craig Explains Why He Was Fortunate to Return as James Bond

✖

While the blockbuster world has largely been shuffled around due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are still a slew of upcoming films that are expected to arrive sooner than later. One of the most highly-anticipated entries on that list is definitely No Time to Die, the twenty-fifth film in the James Bond franchise. The film is set to serve as a significant milestone for the franchise, as it will be Daniel Craig's final outing as the iconic character. Craig's departure from the role had been speculated about quite a lot in the years prior, with the actor finally confirming that this would be his last hurrah. And according to Craig, the decision to come back for one last film had one pretty unexpected upside.

"Being in Jamaica is just exciting on so many levels for me," Craig told HeyUGuys in a 2019 interview, which has recently resurfaced. "I haven’t been here for one. But also this is where [James Bond author Ian] Fleming wrote them so they were created here. There’s always been a connection, a whatever family connection. Somehow he’s always ended up here for some reason or another. A lot of the movies have been shot here."

"We’re just incredibly fortunate to get a chance to be here and we’re getting looked after so beautiful," Craig continued. "The sunshine, there’s a beach over there. I’m so happy; I just can’t tell you."

Craig has been candid about No Time to Die being his final outing as the character, but reassured that he's definitely going out on a high note.

"This is it. That’s it, it’s over," Craig reassured of his exit in an interview earlier this year. "But I, for one, am incredibly happy I got the chance to come back and do another one, because… this movie, whatever people think of it — who knows what people are going to think of it — everybody, including these people here, just put everything into it. And we did our best. And it feels like that. I know it sounds simplistic, but we did."

No Time to Die was initially expected to debut this past April, before being significantly delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Recent reports have indicated that the film could ultimately end up getting delayed again, potentially into 2021.

No Time to Die will follow Bond as he has left active service and is retired in Jamacia. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. The cast of No Time to Die will also include Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Naomie Harris, Lea Seydoux, Ben Winshaw, Jeffrey Wright, Rami Malek, and Ralph Fiennes.

No Time to Die is currently scheduled to be released on November 25th.

