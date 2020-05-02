James Bond: No Time to Die Could Get Delayed Again, Released in 2021

✖

James Bond’s newest adventure, No Time to Die, could get delayed again and released in 2021. Daily Mail reported on the possibility of pushing the latest Bond film all the way to next year. It’s no secret that Universal has a ton riding on No Time to Die. The film’s budget is reported to be in the $250 million range, and that’s nothing to sneeze at. In order to get the film to as many eyeballs as possible, you’re going to have to wait until people are absolutely comfortable attending the theaters again. In some places in the US, states like Georgia and Florida are trying to make a go of it. However, cinema chains haven’t exactly been chomping at the bit to throw their doors open if there’s going to be nothing to get people into the seats. With so much on the line, it becomes clear that pushing the Bond film to 2021 could become a real possibility.

“If it has to wait till next year then so be it,” the source began. “There are hundreds of millions of dollars involved here. Release it when audiences feel safe to return. But it’s a nerve-racking call.”

Looking at the cinema landscape, there have already been plenty of movies moved to next year. Marvel’s Eternals, Morbius, Fast 9, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Spiral, and more have all felt the crunch of the coronavirus. A lot of the films on that list represent massive investments from their studios. No one is in any rush to take a massive hit when one of those tentpole films comes back too soon and there is no audience to greet them. So, the tactic for now is to wait. People will trickle back in over time and next summer is packed to the brim with release dates already.

Adding to the drama is the fact that Universal got itself into some hot water with select theater chains due to its handling of releases during the coronavirus pandemic. The studio opted to release Trolls World Tour on Video on Demand and the film performed very well. It would seem, well enough that the president of the studio said they would be looking at the strategy going forward. Well, that’s going to make the people who run cinemas upset and places like AMC Theatres and Cineworld are opting not to play Universal films when the time comes because of that stance. So, the uphill battle continues for Bond with less screens available for the time being.

