James Bond: No Time to Die Trailer Teaser Released

With Tenet and The New Mutants both making their debuts in theaters, it looks like the rest of the year's film slate is looking to stay the course and arrive on the big screen as planned. There aren't a ton of tentpoles left in 2020, but one of the films that people have been waiting for, No Time to Die, is now just a couple of months away. In anticipation of the new James Bond film, a brand new trailer is arriving on Thursday.

We're still a day away from the new No Time to Die trailer, but the 007 franchise is helping ease the wait but releasing a short tease ahead of time. This 10-second spot helps sets up the trailer, getting fans excited for what's to come. You can take a look at the video below!

No Time to Die is the 25th film in the James Bond franchise and will be the final installment featuring Daniel Craig in the titular role. Craig's tenure as the iconic spy began with Casino Royale in 2006 and includes Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, and Spectre.

Cary Fukunaga is directing the No Time to Die with a script he co-wrote alongside Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z.Burns, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The film stars Craig, Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Lashana Lynch, Jeffrey Wright, Lea Seydoux, and Billy Magnussen. Christoph Waltz will be making a return as the villain known as Blofeld.

Here's the official synopsis for No Time to Die:

"In NO TIME TO DIE, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology."

Are you looking forward to the new James Bond trailer? Let us know in the comments!

No Time to Die is set to arrive in theaters on November 20th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.