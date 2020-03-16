James Bond Actress Olga Kurylenko Reveals She Has Coronavirus

Former James Bond star, Olga Kurylenko, has taken to social media to reveal to her fans that she has been diagnosed with coronavirus. The actress, who starred alongside Daniel Craig in 2008’s Quantum of Solace, told fans in a post on Instagram that she has been feeling ill for about a week, which led to her testing positive for coronavirus over the weekend. She seems to be in good spirits, however, and is urging others reading the post to take the current pandemic seriously.

“Locked up at home after having tested positive for coronavirus,” Kurylenko wrote on Instagram. “I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!”

Kurylenko portrayed Camile in Quantum of Solace, Craig’s second outing as James Bond. Camile had her own agenda in the film, just as Bond did, and the duo needed to work together to stop Mathieu Amalric’s Dominic Greene. Quantum of Solace was the only Bond film that Kurylenko appeared in. She has since had roles in films such as Oblivion, The Water Diviner, and The Room, as well as the TV series Magic City.

The James Bond franchise itself has also been affected by the spreading of the coronavirus. No Time to Die, the 25th installment in the series and Craig’s last outing as the titular character,was originally set to arrive in theaters next month. However, due to the ongoing crisis surrounding the virus, No Time to Die was pushed back to November.

Craig’s final movie as James Bond is currently scheduled to hit theaters on November 25th.