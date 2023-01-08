James Cameron Says His Titanic Oscar Speech Was "Cringe Worthy"

There's no denying that James Cameron is one of the most successful filmmakers of all time. He's helmed some major classics like The Terminator and Aliens, and those aren't even his movies that are included in the top ten highest-grossing films list. This week, Avatar: The Way of the Water became the seventh highest-grossing film of all time, and the list also includes Avatar in the number one spot and Titanic in the number three spot. Back when Titanic was released, it was a huge phenomenon and ended up winning eleven Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Director. Back in the day, Cameron's speech was pretty infamous and he recently talked about it being "cringe-worthy" with CNN.

"Mom, dad, there is no way that I can express to you what I'm feeling right now," Cameron said during his speech. "My heart is full to bursting, except to say, 'I'm the king of the world!'" Of course, the last bit is an iconic quote from Titanic, and many thought quoting it in his speech was arrogant. However, Cameron says that wasn't his intention. "I was trying to express the joy and excitement that I was feeling in terms of that movie – and the most joyful moment for Leonardo DiCaprio's Titanic character was when he was free and at the bow of the ship," Cameron explained.

"What I learned is you don't quote your own movie to the Academy if you win, because it's cringe-worthy," Cameron continued. "It makes the assumption that you didn't win by a narrow margin, but that every single person sitting in the audience on that night at the Kodak Theatre saw and loved Titanic. And we'll never know how much we won by, but it might not have been a landslide at all." He added, "I took flack for all 25 years after that ... You do have to be careful what you say in your acceptance speech, me and Sally Field, we have a little self-help group together on this."

