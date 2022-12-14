Avatar 2: Kate Winslet Reveals Why She Reunited With James Cameron Decades After Titanic (Exclusive)

After a 13-year wait, Avatar: The Way of the Water is finally hitting theaters tomorrow night. The sequel will see the return of some favorite actors from the first film as well as some franchise newcomers. One such newcomer is Kate Winslet who previously worked with director James Cameron on Titanic, which earned 11 Academy Awards back in 1998. This week, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis had the chance to chat with Winset about reuniting with Cameron after all these years.

"He just asked me and I think I admired the first Avatar. Loved it so much in the same way that we all did. And you know, Jim is an incredible writer of strong female roles and he was one of the first to be really doing that," Winslet explained. "And when he described Ronal to me and said that she was the female, sort of goddess warrior leader of the water tribe, I just thought, I mean, to me, that's proper sort of music to my ears. So, the idea of playing someone like that who was a leader in that way, the water element was very important to me. I love water. It's a big part of my life, always has been, and to work with Jim and the other cast, I was just very excited."

Winslet also talked about her experience making Titanic and how its success impacted her at a young age.

"The thing I've enjoyed the most of all actually is two things. It's given me amazing opportunities to work with incredible actors and directors and to really learn from them. And when you learn on the job, I wasn't trained, you see. So when you learn on the job in that way, it's wonderful to sort of pull all those experiences and put them into your toolbox. So that's the first thing that I think it's given me. But the second thing it's really given me is not just the freedom of choice in terms of creative work and characters, but actually, it's given me the opportunity as a mother not to work. And that's been very, very important to me in raising my family. So, to have the time to really have a life as well as a working life and to find that balance, which is always a bit of a juggle, but I've had ample opportunity to be able to carve my own path and I'm immensely grateful for that."

Who Is Kate Winslet Playing in Avatar: The Way of the Water?

Avatar: The Way of the Water will introduce Winslet's Ronal, who she recently revealed to Empire Magazine is a rival of Neytiri's (Zoe Saldana).

"Ronal is a formidable female character," Winslet told the magazine. "Like Neytiri, she holds her family's needs close to her heart and will stop at nothing to protect her children and her people. A true mother, in every sense."

"These two females are so aligned in their deep desire to keep their individual families safe. They are both powerful, willful creatures who respect their husbands but will not be led by them. They carve their own paths, and they expect to be listened to. They are both physically as capable as one another, and in the world of Pandora, the need for physical ability amongst all tribespeople is not only important — it is crucial. They also need to possess equal strength to their male counterparts, which both these females do. In staggering ways. Working with Zoe was just wonderful. Her commitment to the world of Pandora and being Na'vi is so embedded within her now that it is truly inspiring to be around. It's as if it's in her blood now," she added.

Avatar: The Way of Water is set to arrive on December 16th.