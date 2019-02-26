‘Titanic’: James Cameron Shows Iconic Love Scene Handprint Still Visible on Antique Car

Director James Cameron is known for a lot of things, among them being his impressive collection of props from films he’s made, such as Avatar and Titanic. And when it comes to Titanic props, the antique car is in the same condition today as it was in the film’s iconic love scene over twenty years ago — handprint and all.

Cameron posted a photo of the car’s back glass to Twitter on Monday, complete with visible handprint — though he did suggest that fans look closely at the image.

Over 20 years later, the infamous @TitanicMovie handprint is still there – look closely. pic.twitter.com/xN19iHw5cI — James Cameron (@JimCameron) February 25, 2019

Now, there are a couple of takeaways here when one looks closely at the photo. The first is one that focuses on the handprint itself. While in Titanic the handprint is generally accepted to have been left by Rose (Kate Winslet) during her tryst with Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio), in reality that is not a woman’s handprint on the car’s window. Cameron revealed in AMC’s Visionaries: James Cameron‘s Story of Science Fiction docuseries last year that it was his own handprint left on the car’s window, preserved there thanks to the use of some spray to prevent it from disappearing with the steam.

While that’s a fascinating tidbit to be certain, there’s an even more interesting thing in Cameron’s photo. If you look very carefully, you might notice a silver object in the right center of the photo. That object? Well, it looks like the right arm and partial torso of a T-800 endoskeleton. You know. A Terminator. Just creeping on the Titanic car, like you do. Maybe the T-800 is a fan.

And speaking of Terminators and fans, fans of Cameron’s Terminator franchise have something to look forward to later this year. The latest installment of the franchise, current working title being Terminator: Dark Fate, is expected out in November.

The new Terminator movie is especially exciting for fans because it will see the return of Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor. Arnold Schwarzenegger is reprising his iconic role as the Terminator, and the movie will also feature Mackenzie Davis (Blade Runner 2049), Brett Azar (Terminator Genisys), Diego Boneta (Scream Queens), Natalia Reyes (2091), Gabriel Luna (Agents of SHIELD), and Steven Cree (Outlander).

