James Cameron’s First Non-Avatar Movie in 20 Years Is Coming in 2026 (& It’s Not What Anyone Expected)

It’s been twenty years since filmmaker James Cameron directed a movie that wasn’t related to his hit Avatar series. In fact, his last narrative movie that wasn’t related to Avatar was 1997’s Best Picture-winner, Titanic. The Oscar-winning director has now been on Pandora for the better part of two decades, releasing three feature films in the last two decades as a director, including Avatar in 2009, Avatar: The Way of Water in 2022, and the upcoming Avatar: Fire and Ash this year. His last non-Avatar movie was the 2005 documentary, Aliens of the Deep.

Fans of Cameron have a lot to look forward to, though, as the upcoming third Avatar movie appears to be his last sequel in the series for at least some time (there has been talk of an Avatar 4 and 5 for quite some time, so a return to Pandora does seem to be in the cards). Cameron has also announced a slew of new projects that he’s working on and intends to either direct himself or bring to the big screen as a producer, but now we actually know what his next movie will be as a director that isn’t Avatar, and it just got a release date for next year.

James Cameron Teams With Billie Eilish for 3D Concert Film

This morning, both Cameron and Grammy & Oscar-winning musician Billie Eilish took to social media to confirm that they collaborated on and co-directed the upcoming Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D) feature film, a recording of Eilish’s global tour that will premiere on March 20, 2026. Eilish wrote, “This has been one of my favorite tours everrrrrr and being able to capture it and co-direct this film with @jamescameronofficial has truly been a dream come true. can’t wait for you all to see it :’)🎥⭐️🤭💙;” and Cameron added, “An honor and a blast to co-direct the 3D movie of the amazing show @billieeilish has been performing all over the world.”

The collaboration of Cameron and Eilish is a match that fans of either artist almost certainly never saw coming, but it’s a pairing that makes a tremendous amount of sense. Eilish has directed a number of her own music videos over the years in addition to collaborating with other directors, but Cameron is also the foremost knowledgeable mind in the world about using 3D cameras and the techniques needed to create the best imagery in that scope.

Plus, lest we forget, both of them are Oscar winners. Cameron previously won three: Best Editing, Best Director, and Best Picture for Titanic, while Eilish has won two, both Best Original Song (her first for No Time to Die‘s theme and second for Barbie’s “What Was I Made For?”)

Film fans eager to see Cameron continue to direct new movies beyond his Avatar franchise have a potentially bright future ahead of them, though, as the director has two major projects already lined up for after Avatar: Fire and Ash. One of these is an adaptation of the Charles R. Pellegrino book The Last Train from Hiroshima, while the other is an adaptation for Joe Abercrombie’s recent fantasy novel, The Devils. Both remain in development, but it remains to be seen when Cameron will get these two projects off the ground.

