James Cameron Announces His First Non-Avatar Movie Since 1997

Director James Cameron has become a prolific part of the film industry, from his landmark work on Titanic to his current endeavor on the Avatar film franchise. Today, it was revealed that Cameron will direct his first new non-Avatar project in decades — Last Train From Hiroshima. The project will be a new film based on Charles R. Pellegrino's 2015 book Last Train From Hiroshima, as well as his forthcoming 2025 book Ghosts of Hiroshima. While an exact production schedule or release date has not been confirmed, Cameron plans to work on the film as soon as his production schedule on the Avatar movies allows it. The film will partially follow the true story of a Japanese man during World War II who survived the atomic blast at Hiroshima, got on a train to Nagasaki, and then survived the nuclear explosion in that city.

"It's a subject that I've wanted to do a film about, that I've been wrestling with how to do it, over the years," Cameron told Deadline. "I met Tsutomu Yamaguchi, a survivor of both Hiroshima and Nagasaki, just days before he died. He was in the hospital. He was handing the baton of his personal story to us, so I have to do it. I can't turn away from it."

Will James Cameron Direct Avatar 4 and 5?

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cameron confirmed that he does currently plan to direct the currently-untitled Avatar sequels, instead of potentially passing them on to a new helmer.

"Sure," Cameron revealed. "Absolutely. I mean, they're going to have to stop me. I got plenty of energy, love doing what I'm doing. Why would I not? And they're written, by the way. I just reread both of them about a month ago. They're cracking stories. They've got to get made. Look, if I get hit by a bus and I'm in an iron lung, somebody else is going to do it."

What Will Avatar 3 Be About?

Avatar: Fire and Ash will not only continue to the narrative of The Way of Water, but will introduce a new Na'vi clan of volcano-dwelling "Ash People." As the cast of The Way of Water revealed to ComicBook late last year, the prospect of what could be explored in the film is really enticing.

"It was about 2015 when I was pushing my wife who was pregnant at the time," franchise star Sam Worthington explained. "So we were pushing around a room with all these visuals, and the visuals was of this family story mapped out over this saga of however movies. It wasn't even movies at that point. It was just this story that Jim [Cameron] was kind of campfire telling me and her, and I'm thinking, 'I'm about to have a kid and about to follow this kind of adventure of a family was kind of had a weird parallel symmetry.' I think that was very exciting that if we got the opportunity to tell the whole saga, that would be great."