James Gunn Encourages DC Fans to Get Blue Beetle Tickets as Questions About Wonder Woman Circulate

With questions about the future of Wonder Woman at DC Studios looming, The Suicide Squad director James Gunn is trying to dodge unpleasant conversations on social media while promoting Blue Beetle, the next DC movie, which is set for release next week as the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes drag on, preventing the studio from sending the cast out to promote it. The filmmaker, who has a long tradition of interacting with fans on social media, has been largely quiet on the platform in recent months, likely because as a member of the Writers Guild who is also now a studio executive, he has some complicated issues to navigate when it comes to promotion.

The "buy some tickets!" tweet that Gunn just made is kind of the bare minimum you would expect from somebody with his job title, and many of his recent tweets have been about more personal things like music and his general love of movies.

Blue Beetle is not expected to be a huge hit at the box office, although its fairly dismal early predictions have started to tick upwards slightly in recent weeks. Early responses to the movie have been pretty good, so we'll see how the audience reacts to it in the next couple of weeks.

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Blue Beetle, which arrives in theaters on August 18th, marking the DC superhero's first time on the big screen. The film, directed by Angel Manuel Soto, stars Xolo Maridueña in the title role as well as his alter ego, Jaime Reyes. Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero BLUE BEETLE.

Starring alongside Maridueña are Adriana Barraza, Damían Alcázar, Elpidia Carrillo, Bruna Marquezine, Raoul Max Trujillo, with Oscar winner Susan Sarandon, and George Lopez (the "Rio and "Smurf" franchises). The film also stars Belissa Escobedo and Harvey Guillén. Soto directs from a screenplay by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, based on characters from DC. John Rickard and Zev Foreman are producing, with Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman and Garrett Grant serving as executive producers.