Star Wars: Signourney Weaver in Talks to Join The Mandalorian & Grogu Movie

The next Star Wars movie may have just landed an Oscar-nominated actress. On Friday, reports confirmed that Sigourney Weaver is in talks to appear in The Mandalorian and Grogu. The prolific actress is known for her work in the Alien and Avatar franchises, as well as projects like Ghostbusters and Marvel's Defenders.

This would make Weaver the first new cast member to join The Mandalorian and Grogu, in addition to franchise star Pedro Pascal. The film will reportedly begin production later this year, for an already-confirmed 2026 release date.

What Is The Mandalorian and Grogu About?

Directed by Jon Favreau and produced by Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Kathleen Kennedy, The Mandalorian and Grogu will follow the ongoing adventures of Din Djarin / The Mandalorian (Pascal) and his pint-sized ward, Grogu.

"I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created," Favreau shared in a statement. "The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting."

"Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen," Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, added.

Will The Mandalorian Get a Season 4?

In addition to The Mandalorian and Grogu movie, there has been a lot of speculation about whether or not the flagship The Mandalorian Disney+ series will be returning for another season. Filoni has hinted at both projects being in the works concurrently.

"There's so much spinning in the galaxy right now. You know me better than to commit to any one thing, no mind trick works on me," Filoni shared with Entertainment Tonight when asked about Season 4 of The Mandalorian. "I'm excited about what we're doing right now, but the movie, I think, is gonna be great. With Jon at the helm, it's gonna be fantastic, and he's so well-studied in Star Wars now, so he's got a great shorthand and I love collaborating with him. Just excited to share the future of what we're doing."

What Are the Next Star Wars Movies?

In addition to The Mandalorian and Grogu, upcoming Star Wars movies will include a New Jedi Order movie directed by Ms. Marvel's Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, which will see Daisy Ridley return to her Sequel Trilogy role of Rey. There will also be a New Republic movie written and directed by Filoni, and a Dawn of the Jedi movie directed by Logan and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny's James Mangold.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is scheduled to be released on May 22, 2026.

