James Gunn Hangs Out With Francis Ford Coppola in New Photo

Francis Ford Coppola is one of the most celebrated filmmakers to ever grace Hollywood. He’s also one that’s leading the charge against “Marvel movies,” going the length to call them despicable. Even then, the filmmaker has seemed to warm up on the idea of them, publicly applauding Deadpool and hanging out with famed superhero cinema filmmaker James Gunn. Gunn himself revealed he, Coppola, and a few friends hung out over the weekend to chat all things filmmaking.

“Spent 4 1/2 hours in my kitchen yesterday with Francis Ford Coppola discussing cinema (and Jennifer Holland, production designer Beth Mickle, and costume designer Judianna Makovsky),” Gunn shared alongside a set of pictures from the event. “Francis is an amazingly warm and optimistic man who just so happens to have directed some of the most wonderful films ever. An amazing day I’ll remember for the rest of my life. Can’t wait for Megalopolis!”

Coppola first made a splash around these parts in 2019 when he defended his friend Martin Scorsese’s view on superhero films.

“When Martin Scorsese says that the Marvel pictures are not cinema, he’s right because we expect to learn something from cinema, we expect to gain something, some enlightenment, some knowledge, some inspiration,” Coppola said at the time. “I don’t know that anyone gets anything out of seeing the same movie over and over again. Martin was kind when he said it’s not cinema. He didn’t say it’s despicable, which I just say it is.”

The director was asked about comments Scorsese had previously made, suggesting superhero films shouldn’t be considered cinema.

“I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema,” Scorsese had said earlier in the year. “Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”

The Oscar-winner then double-downed on those comments in a future interview, explaining his stance even further by comparing Marvel movies to going to theme park.

“The value of a film that’s like a theme park film, for example, the Marvel type pictures where the theaters become amusement parks, that’s a different experience,” he said. “As I was saying earlier, it’s not cinema, it’s something else. Whether you go for that or not, it is something else and we shouldn’t be invaded by it. And so that’s a big issue, and we need the theater owners to step up for that to allow theaters to show films that are narrative films.”