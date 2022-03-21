Francis Ford Coppola Says Deadpool Is Amazing

Francis Ford Coppola has been a pretty outspoken critic of Marvel movies—all Marvel movies except Deadpool, that is. In a new profile from Variety, the Oscar-winning director applauded the risks taken with the R-rated superhero flick, even going the length to call it “amazing.”

“I liked ‘Deadpool,’ I thought that was amazing,” Coppola told the trade. “Cinema is supposed to illuminate contemporary life, and make us understand what’s going on. So we need the artists to give us a vision of what’s going on.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The auteur has made a splash around superhero cinema for railing against the comic book-based films produced by Marvel.

“Personally I don’t like the idea of franchises, the notion that you can keep repeating what is essentially the same movie for financial gain — in other words what is a formulaic approach,” Coppola previously told Deadline. “I feel that approach is taken to reduce the economic risk of movies and I feel the ‘risk factor’ is an element that makes movies sometimes be great. Also the formulaic film draws most available resources to them, leaving little for more daring productions, reducing diversity.”

“In some ways I think the cinema is like food; certainly you can add things to make it tempting, tasty and enjoyable but it must also be nutritious to qualify as real food,” he added.

Both Deadpool and Deadpool 2 each made around $785 million for 20th Century Fox at the time, and Deadpool 3 will soon enter earnest development under Marvel Studios.

“The last 10 years, I have been really much less afraid of being bad at something and that has really afforded me the ability to get good at some things. Those were always kind of barriers of entry for me when I was younger,” Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds previously said of his processes. I was really afraid of sucking. Somewhere around my mid-30s, I started to understand the value and benefit and growth opportunities of sucking and not knowing and using those mistakes. It’s something I tell my daughters all the time – I always say Never waste your mistakes. Every one of my mistakes when I was younger offered some kind of insane and incredibly valuable lesson in my life.”

Deadpool 3 has yet to set a release date.

What characters would you like to see appear alongside Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth? Let us know either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!