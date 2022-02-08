James Gunn Shares Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Shot and Now Marvel Fans Are Worried About Mantis

Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 director James Gunn has been trying to keep Marvel fans (somewhat) in the loop as production has been going on – but today’s teaser has fans holding their breath in dread. Gunn posted a doddle of a character looking (surprised? Horrified? Elated?) and it looks like none other than Mantis (Pom Klementieff). As a fan-favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe character (since making her debut in Guardians 2), even the thought that something tragic could happen to Mantis has Guardians of the Galaxy 3 fans freaking out!

Shooting This Today…

We’re not meant to take that literally right James? RIGHT?!

Here Go The Marvel (Conspiracy) Theories

Surprise, DC!

He’s kidding. DC’s fourth-wall-breaking Ambush Bug character is NOT coming to Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3

Looking Good, Pom!

Peacemaker star Steve Agee showing love(?) to the MCU.

NSFW

Comic book legend Jimmy Palmiotti slid in with the dirty joke take – and we love it!

ERMAHGERD!

May this become THE meme of Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 Reactions…

Pikachu!

We could only follow that last one up with this one.

You Already Shot This!

Can you name the name of this vintage James Gunn project?

Mantis Like…

She knows her time to shine is coming – even if it is a death scene. (See also: Pom Klementieff in Oldboy).

Don’t Know How to Feel About This…

In the end, we’re all just as anxious and emotionally confused about this image as you are, man…

END OF DISUCSSION

Yep… we’ve reached that point.

Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 is slated for release on May 5, 2023.