Guardians of the Galaxy Star Reacts to James Gunn’s Grim News for Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently in production, and director James Gunn recently confirmed that this will be the last time the entire Guardians team is together onscreen. There’s already been a lot of speculation about the threequel, and Gunn has previously hinted that there will be some major deaths in the upcoming movie, and many have guessed that Rocket will be the one to die. After the latest confirmation that this is the end, fans have taken to social media to express their fears about who might not survive the movie, and they’re not the only ones to show a little sadness online. Karen Gillan, who plays Nebula in the MCU, also took to Twitter to react to Gunn’s latest statement.

“‘This is the end for us, the last time people will see this team of Guardians,’ James Gunn told us on today’s Hero Nation about the franchise’s conclusion with ‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3’ due out on May 5, 2023,” Deadline shared on Twitter. “😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️,” Gillan replied. You can check out her post below:

Last year, Gillan shared that the third installment of the that when she read the script along with Pom Klementieff (Mantis), they were both in “floods of tears.” She added, “You’re learning more about existing characters and on a deeper level … I’m really excited at exploring Nebula, post-Thanos.”

Back in October, someone tweeted to Gunn that they will riot if Rocket dies, and the director had the perfect response.

“I’m not saying anything about anything so don’t take this as insinuating anything about what’s going to happen in #Vol3 BUT I was threatened with, easily, 300 riots before #TheSuicideSquad was released & almost every character was killed & so far I’ve received exactly zero riots,” Gunn wrote. Someone in the comments asked, “Are you going to make me cry again?” Gunn replied, “If I have to cry while writing them you have to cry while watching them, that’s the deal.”

“This is the end for us, the last time people will see this team of Guardians,” Gunn told Deadline‘s Hero Nation Podcast, regarding Guardians 3. “It’s big; it’s so, so big and dark, and different from what people might be expecting it to be.” He added, “I just want to be true to the characters, the story and give people the wrap-up that they deserve for the story. That’s always a little bit scary; I’m doing my best.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters on May 5, 2023.