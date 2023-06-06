James Gunn Reacts to His Surprising Scooby-Doo Connection to The Flash

In a behind-the-scenes photo posted to social media, The Flash director Andy Muschietti posed with actor Ian Loh, who played a young version of Barry Allen in flashbacks in the upcoming film. Eagle-eyed fans online noticed that young Barry's bedroom has a poster for Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, a movie written by Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker and DC Studios co-chief James Gunn, suggesting that, within the DC Universe as seen in The Flash, Gunn exists and makes movies. It's just a fun Easter egg, and obviously nobody knew during production on The Flash that Gunn would be in charge of DC by the time of its release, but it's hard to ignore.

A Flash fan account on Twitter shared the image, with a red circle around the Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed poster and a little bit of commentary.

"I'm canon?" Gunn joked in response.

Since Gunn exists in the world of The Flash, we have to wonder what movies he has made. Are there Marvel superhero movies in the DC Universe now? If Barry visits the Arrowverse again, will he notice how similar the Guardians of the Galaxy are to the Legends? There's just so many (silly, entirely unimportant) questions raised here!

In The Flash, a pair of Barry Allens team up with Ben Affleck's Batman, Sasha Calle's Supergirl, and Michael Keaton's Batman to save the multiverse from...well, from Barry, honestly, but Barry by way of General Zod, whose attack on Earth in Man of Steel goes much differently this time around in the absence of Superman. The movie, which is heavily influenced by the Flashpoint comics miniseries by Geoff Johns and Andy Kubert, is set to hit theaters in just over a month, and Keaton's return as the Dark Knight is one of the biggest draws in recent superhero movies.

The Flash speeds into theaters on June 16th