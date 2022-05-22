James Gunn Responds to Pleas for Another Scooby-Doo Movie With a Dark Twist

✖

James Gunn is best known for helming Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy films as well as DC's The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, but the director has a long history with famous franchises. Back in 2002, Gunn wrote the beloved live-action version of Scooby-Doo as well as its sequel, Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed. Many fans are eager for another live-action Scooby-Doo film, preferably one that sees the return of Freddie Prinze Jr. (Fred), Sarah Michelle Gellar (Daphne), Linda Cardellini (Velma), and Matthew Lillard (Shaggy). Gunn was originally supposed to write a third film, but it was scrapped, and now the director doesn't think it would work considering the life span of a Great Dane. Today, the director responded to some please for another Scooby-Doo movie, and the conversation took a dark turn.

"James Gunn should make Scooby Doo 3 and have the gang come back together one last time," @hzjoetv tweeted. "I've considered it. But Great Danes have a lifespan of around 8 years so I don't know how to get around that," Gunn replied. "Hear me out, what if the gang reunites for Scooby's wake? No? Too dark 😂," @adelemurphy79 suggested. "Like The Big Chill with Scooby-Doo? Ok. I'm in," Gunn joked. You can check out the tweets below:

Like The Big Chill with Scooby-Doo? Ok. I’m in. https://t.co/MeAF5cig2d — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 21, 2022

Back in 2020, Gunn revealed the plot for his scrapped third movie. "The Mystery Ink gang are hired by a town in Scotland who complain they're being plagued by monsters but we discover throughout the film the monsters are actually the victims & Scooby & Shaggy have to come to terms with their own prejudices & narrow belief systems. (Yes, Really!)," Gunn shared.

While there are no current plans to bring back the live-action gang, some exciting new Scooby content did drop this week. Mindy Kaling revealed the first look at her new adult animated re-imagining of Scooby-Doo, Velma. The first look at Velma came with the Warner Bros. TV upfronts this week, and Kaling is going with a much more adult version of the character. The photo image shows Velma discovering a women's corpse with the skull lopped off and brain removed. The release date for Velma has not been revealed, but the show will debut on HBO Max.

