James Gunn Reveals His Scrapped Idea for Scooby-Doo 3

It might have slipped your mind in the past few years, but Scooby-Doo once made the jump from animation to live action. Back in the day, the iconic teenage sleuths were given a real-life makeover thanks to Hollywood, and it was James Gunn who penned the movie. Now, the beloved Marvel Cinematic Universe director has opened up about that early gig of his, and he wants fans to know he had a story in mind for a third movie.

Over on Twitter, Gunn engaged with fans with an impromptu Q&A session. It was there the Guardians of the Galaxy director said his story for Scooby-Doo 3 would have followed the Mystery Inc. gang all the way to Scotland.

“The Mystery Ink gang are hired by a town in Scotland who complain they’re being plagued by monsters but we discover throughout the film the monsters are actually the victims & Scooby & Shaggy have to come to terms with their own prejudices & narrow belief systems. (Yes, Really!), Gunn shared.

Of course, fans admitted impressed by the story. The Mystery Inc. gang did travel a bit during their live-action ventures, and many would pay to see Scooby-Doo get on a plane again. The disguise he wore all those years ago to board might still work, but fans would be happy to see the Great Dane try on some other outfits.

Sadly, Gunn’s third film was never made, but that has not stopped Scooby-Doo from thriving. This year, the franchise was slated to put out an animated film called Scoob! which has since been delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. When the film does debut, fans are hopeful it will reignite Scooby’s spark amongst audiences new and old.

What do you think about this scrapped Scooby-Doo story?