James Gunn Reveals His Preferred Way to Watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in a Home

Marvel Studios has finally released Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on Disney+ after a very successful run in theaters, and fans have been tuning in to the film and finding new things to love about it. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star Chukwudi Iwuji, who plays the High Evolutionary in the film, recently sat down with us and revealed that the film has an alternate ending where he survives, and the studio finally released it online. Gunn has been celebrating the film's home media release for the past few weeks, and now that it is on Disney+, he's revealing which version of the film he prefers to watch at home: the IMAX or the Widescreen version?

Which Version of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Does James Gunn Prefer?

"The 'widescreen' version is mixed aspect ratio and would be my preferred way to watch in your home," Gunn wrote on Threads. "Lots of directors shoot in 2.35. Those sections in Vol 3 were composed for 1.90 and 2.35 respectively, and the changes come at specific points in the storytelling, so it's my preferred way of watching the film on TV. But it's fun to watch the different versions. I liked the 3D version too!"

What was Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 about?

Marvel Studios describes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as follows, "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians".

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 features a fan-favorite cast that includes Chris Pratt as Star-Lord/Peter Quill, Saldaña as Gamora, Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Klementieff as Mantis, Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket and Sean Gunn (brother of director James Gunn) as Kraglin Obfonteri. New cast members include Will Poulter as Adam Warlock and Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary.

