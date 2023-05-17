Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chukwudi Iwuji Talks High Evolutionary on Phase Zero

Following the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, ComicBook.com's Marvel podcast Phase Zero played host to the movie's villain actor Chukwudi Iwuji. Iwuji has been in the comic book genre's spotlight as a late, having appeared in DC's Peacemaker series on HBO Max before playing the central antagonist in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The role has earned praise from critics and fans alike, a feat which has been celebrated on Phase Zero in recent weeks. To continue the celebration, Iwuji opened up about his character and what it was like to embody the intense villain for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I have struggled to wrap my head around it," Iwuji said of the experience being in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. "It was similar with Peacemaker but this is another level to it. Trying to figure out, 'Is that really me on that stage? Is that really me that's the subject of this conversation?' That's how I feel. It's still slightly surreal but I'm very excited about it. I'm now catching up with sleep. It was a crazy press tour and madness. I'm finally catching up with sleep and feeling myself again. I'm just really happy a big part of my happiness is how it's affecting the people around me."

Iwuji joined Wednesday's new episode of Phase Zero in the second half of the show, saving spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for the later half of the episode. More specific spoilers are featured late in the episode, with a warning to give viewers and listeners who have not yet watched Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 a chance to pause and come back after watching! Find links to download and subscribe to Phase Zero below!

