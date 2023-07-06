Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Marvel Releases Deleted Scene Confirming High Evolutionary's Fate

Marvel Studios recently released the highly anticipated third film in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, and it was received pretty well. Initial reactions for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 were some of the best for a live-action comic book movie this year, and it absolutely crushed it at the box office. There are multiple things that happen in the very emotional Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and the film even ends with showing the audience a new Guardians of the Galaxy team. But there are some things that didn't make it into the final cut of the movie. Back when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hit theaters, we had the chance to speak with Chukwudi Iwuji, who plays the High Evolutionary in the film, and he revealed that there was an alternate ending where his character is actually shown surviving the films ending. Marvel has finally released the first deleted scene from the film, and it just so happens to be that alternate ending Iwuji told us about.

Your can check out the deleted scene above!

High Revolutionary Actor on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's Alternate Ending

During a recent appearance on ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast, Iwuji revealed that the film had an alternate ending than the one we saw in theaters and revealed details about what happens.

"Well, let me just put it this way. I'm hoping you'll see an extended version or maybe an alternate ending, you know, that we certainly did film," Iwuji exclusively revealed to us. "I mean the whole point in Marvel is that unless you see someone die they haven't necessarily died and even if they do die what does that mean in the multiverse, right? But, the point is that Rocket doesn't shoot me. They make a point of saying why don't you kill him and he says no, I'm not going to kill him. And you don't actually see me go down with the ship. So, I'll just leave it at that."

What happens in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Marvel Studios describes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as follows: "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians".

You can catch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 while it's still in theaters now!

What do you think about the alternate ending for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? Have you seen the film in theaters yet? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!