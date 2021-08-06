James Gunn Reveals How Soon He Got Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 After Suicide Squad

✖

Many fans were upset when James Gunn was let go from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and they were also surprised when he ended up becoming a part of the DC Movie universe with his reboot/relaunch The Suicide Squad. The crazy rollercoaster ride ended up bringing Gunn full circle, as Disney and Marvel would eventually bring him back into the fold to helm Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as originally intended, but Gunn wasn't sure it was going to happen back then. In a new interview with Empire, he reveals that he actually found out he would be returning to helm Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 one day after he had signed up to direct The Suicide Squad, and it resulted in some interesting conversations.

“It was a happy ending, but it was also scary, because I actually got the call from Alan Horn long before it was announced: it happened literally the day after I agreed to do The Suicide Squad,” Gunn said.

That's when Gunn went to tell Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige that his next movie was going to be one for DC. Gunn remembers Feige asking "is it Superman?" Gunn said "that was a possibility" but it wasn't Superman. He had instead chosen Suicide Squad, and he remembers Feige's reaction when he told him his choice.

“Please, please make a good movie. Just… make a great movie.”

Gunn also revealed that Feige already knows quite a bit about the film, including who the villain is. “Kevin knew who all those characters were for months before we revealed them at FanDome,” Gunn said. “He still knows who the villain is. I think he’s pretty trustworthy with his NDA!”

After the big reveal at FanDome Gunn has answered several questions about the movie on social media, including some fan's predictions about who is safe in the movie.

"No character was protected by DC," Gunn wrote on Twitter. "They gave me carte blanche to do what I wanted. That was one of the things we agreed to before I came to work for them. I wasn't looking for shock value but I wanted the audience to know anything could happen. #StoryReignsSupreme #TheSuicideSquad"

The Suicide Squad arrives in theaters on August 6, 2021.

Are you excited for The Suicide Squad? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things DC with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!