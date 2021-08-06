The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Says DC Comics Gave Him Free Reign With Every Character He Wanted

✖

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is coming out next year and fans cannot wait to see the entire gang in action. Earlier today, Gunn decided to have some fun on Twitter and ask fans, “What two characters do you think are most likely to survive #TheSuicideSquad?” One fan replied, “Harley Quinn has franchise armor. Pretty sure King Shark and Amanda Waller also have ‘DC has them in other things’ protection. And everyone we'll set at an 80% chance of dying.” Gunn responded to this guess and revealed that no character is safe.

"No character was protected by DC," Gunn revealed. "They gave me carte blanche to do what I wanted. That was one of the things we agreed to before I came to work for them. I wasn't looking for shock value but I wanted the audience to know anything could happen. #StoryReignsSupreme #TheSuicideSquad" You can check out his tweet below:

This isn't the first time Gunn has tweeted about the freedom given to him by DC. Back in August, he revealed that he was not forbidden from using any of the characters he wanted. During FanDome, Gunn also teased an insane amount of effects and explosions.

"I cannot confirm the exact amount of explosions and crashes, but I will say that we have about as many explosions and crashes in this film as in any film ever," Gunn revealed. "In fact, the guy who did all of our special effects on this film, Dan Sudick, who has done almost all of the Marvel movies, great movies, says there are more effects in this film than all of those movies he's done combined. So we have a huge special effect explosion extravaganza for you guys."

The Suicide Squad cast includes Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as Tok, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi in an unknown role.

The Suicide Squad is currently set for release on August 6, 2021.